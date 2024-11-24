By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman is inviting the community to step back in time this holiday season with its annual Bethlehem Experience. The interactive event, designed to immerse visitors in the sights, sounds, and atmosphere of Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth, will take place on December 7, 8, 14, and 15.

The Bethlehem Experience offers a guided walkthrough of a recreated village, featuring Roman guards, merchants, craftsmen, and a synagogue where participants can hear discussions of biblical prophecies. Visitors will follow a narrated journey that eventually leads to the humble stable where the Nativity story unfolds.

Jane Hughes, a long-time member of the church and one of the event’s organizers, described the event as an opportunity for families and individuals to focus on the meaning of Christmas. “Our goal is to glorify God and to provide a meaningful, faith-filled experience,” she said. “It’s a chance to set aside the commercialization of the holiday season and reflect on its true purpose.”

The Bethlehem Experience is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the Countryside Church of Christ congregation. Church members not only act in the production but also take on the roles of designers, builders, and artisans. Costumes are either lovingly handmade or purchased by members of the congregation, while every piece of the set—including market stalls, Roman gates, and the stable—was crafted by hand or donated by church members. These efforts help create a setting that is immersive, authentic, and a heartfelt representation of Bethlehem.

Visitors can expect a richly detailed experience. The marketplace is filled with live chickens, fish, and other props that mimic the sights and smells of an ancient city, while the lighting relies solely on candles and tiki torches to preserve the historical ambiance. The outdoor setup allows participants to feel like they’ve been transported back in time while exploring the village.

Attendees will begin their visit by gathering inside the church sanctuary, where they can enjoy a video featuring Christmas music and festive scenes as they await their turn to tour the village. Groups are then led outside to begin their immersive journey through Bethlehem. The guided tour includes stops at a Roman census station, a potter’s workshop, and a cloth merchant’s stall, each featuring live characters who share their part of the story. The journey concludes at the stable, where the central message of the Christmas story unfolds.

After the tour, visitors are invited back inside to warm up with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, adding a cozy touch to the evening.

To ensure the event runs smoothly regardless of the weather, organizers have prepared a contingency plan. In the event of rain, the Bethlehem Experience will move indoors to the church sanctuary. Cast members from each station will perform their parts, offering an adapted but equally meaningful version of the experience.

The indoor setup ensures that visitors can still enjoy the storytelling and historical elements of the event without the worry of braving the elements. Whether indoors or outdoors, the Bethlehem Experience remains a heartfelt celebration of the Christmas season.

The event is designed to be inclusive and accessible for all. The outdoor village is constructed on a level blacktop surface, making it wheelchair-friendly and suitable for individuals with limited mobility. Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly for the outdoor portion of the event, but the church provides a comfortable indoor space for waiting and warming up.

Admission is completely free, reflecting the church’s mission to make the Bethlehem Experience available to everyone in the community.

Since its debut in 2017, the Bethlehem Experience has grown into a beloved holiday tradition for both the congregation and the wider community. Nearly 90% of the church’s members are involved in some capacity, whether as actors, set builders, or behind-the-scenes supporters. Hughes emphasized that the event is driven by a shared desire to glorify God and bring the story of Christmas to life.

“This is a labor of love,” Hughes said. “We hope it provides a beautiful way for people to embrace the spirit of the season.”

The Bethlehem Experience is an ideal event for families, individuals, and groups looking to celebrate the holiday in a meaningful and memorable way. For more information, visit the Countryside Church of Christ at 468 Tranquility Pike in Seaman or call (937) 386-3154.