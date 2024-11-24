News Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the Board of Adams County Commissioners, is thrilled announce that November 30 has officially been proclaimed as “Small Business Saturday”. This proclamation, made by the Board on November 18, recognizes the vital role that small businesses play in supporting economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing the quality of life within the community. Small Business Saturday, a nationwide movement that began in 2010, encourages consumers to shop locally on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. It provides a dedicated day for community members to show their appreciation for small, independently owned businesses that are the heart and soul of their towns.

In celebration of Small Business Saturday and the festive holiday season, local business owners Ryen & Jill Shively of Family Traditions Animal Adventure, Aleisha Erwin of The Farmer’s Wife Garden Barn, and Janie Rhoades of The Queen Beanery have partnered with the Adams County Chamber of Commerce to host the Small Business Christmas Event. This event is designed to encourage residents to shop locally while enjoying a festive atmosphere and the chance to win exciting prizes. To participate, community members can pick up a rack card at any of the participating businesses. Shoppers are encouraged to visit each business, make a purchase that meets the minimum requirement (details provided on the back of the rack card), and collect a unique hole punch for each qualifying purchase. Once the card is fully punched, it can be returned to Erwin Farm, The Queen Beanery, or Family Traditions Animal Adventure by January 1, 2025.

As part of the event, there will be multiple opportunities to win fantastic prizes. Eleven lucky winners who visit all participating businesses and submit a completed card will be entered into a drawing for gift baskets, gift cards, and other goodies provided by local businesses. Additionally, three grand prize winners will receive special rewards, including a $300 gift certificate to Murphin Ridge Inn, a stay at a local Airbnb at Indian Crossing, or two dinner tickets valued at $100 each with Flock Dining.

Participating businesses include Miller’s Bakery, Sunset Bowling Alley, The Farmer’s Wife Garden Barn at Erwin Farm, The Queen Beanery, Yoder’s Bakery, Family Traditions Animal Adventure, Blake Pharmacy & Soda Fountain, Lace & Grace, Beekay Sweets, Mama’s Coffeehouse and Seaman Flower & Gift. The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastic about the impact this event will have on fostering community pride and supporting the vibrant small businesses that contribute to the economic vitality of Adams County.

Adding to the festive spirit, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the West Union Lion’s Club, is hosting the Third Annual Christmas Market on the Courthouse Square. The event will take place on November 30 from 5 – 8 p.m., coinciding with the annual Lions Club’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. This festive market will feature 15-20 unique vendors offering handcrafted gifts and holiday treats, a selection of food trucks serving seasonal favorites, a touch-a-fire-truck experience for children, and horse-drawn carriage rides to enhance the holiday atmosphere.

The Chamber encourages local businesses to participate as vendors at the market, with registration now open. This event, paired with Small Business Saturday, provides a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together, celebrate the holiday season, and support the local businesses that make Adams County special.

For additional information about these events, please contact the Adams County Chamber of Commerce at (937) 217-75936. You can also visit their website at adamscountyohchamber.com.