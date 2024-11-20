News Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), is accepting grant and scholarship applications for funding available through the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund.

TNC established the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund at FAO to create a new annual revenue stream that invests in local residents, organizations and communities to ensure that Adams County is a place where youth thrive, businesses flourish and visitors have memorable experiences.

In 2023, the fund’s inaugural year, nearly $93,000 in grants and scholarships was awarded to Adams County organizations and residents working to improve quality of life in their communities.

Grant and scholarship applications for 2024 funding should be submitted by Thursday, December 12 for primary consideration.

Additional information and the applications are available at https://appalachianohio.org/AdamsCountyFund/.

Grant Funding

Public and nonprofit organizations located in or serving Adams County, as well as groups working in fiscal sponsorships with a nonprofit or public organization, are eligible to apply for grants. Eligible projects should focus on one or more of the following:

· People and nature, supporting programs primarily focused on protecting the environment, generating renewable energy and providing educational programs that emphasize hands-on learning and reflection

· Reducing disparities, supporting programs that improve food security, educational achievement or medical care for groups disproportionately impacted because of their race, income level,

gender, religion, sexual orientation, mental health, veteran status or physical and developmental disability

A total of $100,000 is available in funding for the 2024 grant cycle. Grant awards will be made up to $25,000.

Scholarship Funding

Adams County residents are eligible to apply for the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund Scholarship. Scholarship funding is available for graduating high school seniors and students already enrolled in accredited undergraduate, trade, vocational or technical training programs; residents enrolled in graduate programs are not eligible to apply.

Eligible scholarship applicants must be pursuing degrees in one of the following:

· Ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields

· Trade, vocational or technical training fields that contribute to energy efficiency, agriculture or land stewardship

· Programs that foster diversity, equity, justice and inclusion, including, but not limited to, Appalachian studies or women’s studies

Up to $25,000 may be awarded in scholarships.

For more information on the Edge of Appalachia – Adams County Fund, FAO and how you can create opportunities that advance a flourishing Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call (740) 753-1111.