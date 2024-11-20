Submitted News

The Adams County Regional Medical Center Auxiliary’s 28th Annual Celebration of Lights will be held on Friday, December 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Trees will be set up in the lobby of the main entrance of the hospital beginning November 25 and remain through January 2. The Celebration of lLights program on December 6 will honor and/or remembering loved ones. make sure to stop by ACRMC and see the lights during the holiday season.

If anyone is interested is sponsoring a tree for $100 and/or an ornament for $25, you can call Carolyn Scott at (937) 205-0389 for an application. You also can make a donation of $25 or more to the auxiliary and you will be acknowledged.

Santa will be making an appearance after the program.

Funds raised by the auxiliary are used to assist ACRMC in purchases of hospital equipment and scholarships for those who are pursuing healthcare careers.