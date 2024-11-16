Applications are being accepted for Spring 2025 scholarship funding at Southern State Community College. Current students, as well as new students, can apply. The application, available at https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml, will be open through the first week of spring classes in January, however, the priority review and aware period is now through November 30, 2024. Scholarship award amounts range from $350 to $1,500.

Here is a sample of scholarships offered:

· Cindy Igo Memorial Scholarship | $500- Criteria: Must be returning student with a minimum GPA of 2.5, enrolled in either the Business Management program or pursuing the Microsoft Office Specialist certificate.

· Dr. Lawrence & Gale Dukes Scholarship | $750- Criteria: Minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA and a resident of Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, or Highland County. The application requires a short essay explaining involvement (past or present) in community service.

· Highland County Scholarship | $500- Criteria: Applicants must reside in Highland County and be in good academic standing at Southern State.

· Hillcrest Foundation Fund Scholarship | $500- Criteria: Requires a short essay explaining interest in a career in the renewable energy industry or related engineering field.

· Sara M. Barrere Memorial Trust Scholarship | $500 – $1,000- Criteria: Requires a short essay demonstrating how applicant has exhibited responsibility to self, family, school, and community, as well as qualities of honesty, dependability, punctuality, perseverance, and loyalty.

· SSCC Trustee Departmental Scholarship | $500- Criteria: Be enrolled and seeking an SSCC degree or certificate. Applicants must have a minimum 3.00 cumulative GPA.

Scholarship amounts are based on full-time enrollment for the 2025 Spring Semester, which begins on January 13, 2025. Awards will be pro-rated if scholarship recipients are enrolled part-time. Due to the program funding rules, high school students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible to apply for scholarship funding.

If you have questions, or need assistance with completing an application, please contact the Financial Aid Office at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 2515 or email financialaid@sscc.edu.

Registration for the Spring Semester is underway, with classes starting in January.