News Release

Southern State is excited to announce an open house showcasing the Law Enforcement Program and Police Academy on Thursday, November 21 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. This free event will take place at the Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro, and is open to the public.

The open house will allow prospective students, current law enforcement, and community members to learn more about Southern State’s curriculum, various technology/training opportunities, and different career paths in law enforcement available at the College.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with faculty and staff as well as participate in interactive demonstrations using the new MILO (Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives) Range Theatre System.

The MILO training simulator offers an immersive experience into realistic scenarios faced by law enforcement officers such as active shooter situations, disorderly and intoxicated individuals, domestic disturbances, and more.

“Our Police Academy is designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for a successful career in law enforcement,” said Doug Daniels, Basic Peace Officer Training Academy Commander. “This open house is a great opportunity for anyone interested in pursuing a career in this field to ask questions and explore our offerings.”

For more information about the open house please email Southern State’s Executive Director of Workforce Development Amy McClellan at amcclellan@sscc.edu.

For program information, please email Commander Daniels at jdaniels@sscc.edu or visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/law-enforcement.shtml.

Southern State’s Police Academy begins on January 13 and registration is underway.