Southern State Community College’s Spring Semester begins January 13, 2025, with registration now open to all current and new students.

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

To view the spring semester schedule of classes that Southern State will offer, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/class-schedules.shtml.

For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu today.