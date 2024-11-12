Media Release

The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on US 62 near milepost 19 in the Village of Russellville on November 12, 2024 at approximately 10:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed Seth I. Jones, age 42, of Ripley was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Spark southbound on US 62. Mr. Jones swerved to avoid a United States Postal vehicle delivering mail when he traveled left of center. Mr. Jones vehicle was struck head on by a 2015 Kenworth T800 that was traveling northbound on US 62. The Kenworth was operated by Shane W. Davis, age 52, of Lynchburg.

Seth /I Jones sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by the Brown County Coroner.

Shane W. Davis was not injured as a result of the crash.

Mr. Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, The Ohio Department of Transportation, Russellville Fire & EMS, Georgetown Fire & EMS, Air Evac and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.