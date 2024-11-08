By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The West Union Fire Department (WUFD) was awarded $226,170 earlier this year through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The Program requires a five percent match from WUFD which totaled $11,308.53.

The WUFD used the funds to purchase 25 self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), 50 spare oxygen tanks and individual face masks for each fire fighter at WUFD.

West Union Fire Chief J.R. Kirker told The People’s Defender, “Actually when we got awarded the grant all the items were on sale. So, we purchased 25 of the extra oxygen tanks and we got 25 free. Then, because the total for the SCBAs, oxygen tanks, and face masks was only $202,252.77, I had to put in an amendment to use the other nearly $30,000 that we that was awarded. They recently accepted the amendment, and we were able to purchase three RIT packs as well.”

RIT packs are used in the unfortunate event that a firefighter becomes unable to exit the fire under their own strength. “Hopefully we never have to use them,” Kirker said.

SCBAs are critical for firefighters when battling structure and vehicle fires. WUFD responds to an average of 500 calls for service a year with an estimated 10-15 percent of those calls needing the use of SCBAs according to Kirker.

Before receiving the grant, the current SCBAs in use at WUFD would have needed to be replaced within eight months. “The new SCBAs are good for up to 15 years if they pass annual inspection,” said Kirker.

According to FEMAs website the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program funds critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies and support community resilience.

Former Wayne Township Fire Chief Dave Moulden was contracted by WUFD to write the grant proposal that was submitted to FEMA.