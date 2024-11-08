By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

As Veterans Day approaches, Americans pause to honor the courageous men and women who have served our nation. Among these veterans are two remarkable men, Dean Collins and Don Grooms, whose lives reflect a profound commitment to duty, resilience, and community. Both veterans share a legacy of dedication through their service in the U.S. Army, though each experienced his journey uniquely.

Dean Collins: A Lifelong Commitment to Service

Dean Collins’ military journey began in 1976, when he voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army. After serving as a mechanic and dispatcher in Germany, he transitioned to civilian life for eight years before re-enlisting in 1988. His second term spanned 16 years, culminating in his retirement in 2004. Collins served with distinction during significant periods, including the Cold War and Operation Desert Storm.

Throughout his career, Collins rose through the ranks to become a senior mechanic and motor sergeant, ultimately overseeing maintenance operations for various units. His deployment to the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm was a pivotal experience that underscored the importance of support roles in military operations. Reflecting on this time, Collins noted the camaraderie he found among his fellow soldiers and the satisfaction of contributing to a greater mission.

After retiring, Collins dedicated himself to advocating for veterans in his community. As the Adams County Veterans Service officer, he worked tirelessly to help veterans access benefits and resources. His commitment continues as he serves on the Adams County Veterans Service Board and as a member of the Adams County Honor Guard.

For Collins, Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by service members and their families. “It’s a time to thank the veterans, past and present, for the sacrifices they’ve made—leaving their families, their homes, missing birthdays and anniversaries,” he says. His family has a rich military history, with his father serving in World War II and other relatives participating in various conflicts.

Don Grooms: A Testament to Resilience

In contrast, Don Grooms’ military experience began with an unexpected draft into the Army in 1965. Serving as part of an artillery unit during the Vietnam War, Grooms faced both the challenges of combat and the complexities of returning home. Deployed from 1966 to 1967, he vividly recalls the initial months as demanding but manageable—until a Christmas ceasefire turned into a harrowing night of survival when his unit was attacked at LZ Bird by North Vietnamese forces. Despite overwhelming odds, Grooms and his comrades held their ground, an experience that left lasting scars but also forged unbreakable bonds.

Upon returning home to Lynx, Grooms felt grateful for the warm reception from his close-knit community, a stark contrast to the hostility many veterans faced. “People never had a harsh word for me,” he reflects, expressing appreciation for the support of his fellow citizens. Grooms views his service as an honor, a sentiment he carries with him as he commemorates Veterans Day each year.

Grooms emphasizes the importance of recognizing not only the sacrifices of veterans but also the hardships faced by their families. “The family goes through a lot when they have loved ones that aren’t with them,” he reminds us, highlighting the shared burden of military service.

A Shared Legacy of Service

Both Dean Collins and Don Grooms represent the spirit of Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served and sacrificed for our freedoms. Their stories remind us of the strength and resilience that characterize our veterans and the profound impact of community support. As we commemorate this special day, let us reflect on the contributions of individuals like Collins and Grooms—men whose dedication to service extends far beyond the battlefield and continues to uplift their communities.

In the words of Grooms, “There are a lot of things I appreciate a lot more now. Sometimes it’s the little things.” This Veterans Day, let us join together to honor all veterans, celebrating their courage and the strength of the communities that stand with them.