By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another dominant season has come to a close for Coach Kirk Bunn and the North Adams Green Devils boys soccer squad. Though the season ended in a heartbreaking penalty kick loss to Minford in the Division V district championship game, it did nothing to diminish what the team accomplished.

The Devils finished their 2024 season with an overall record of 13-5-2, 6-2 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, good for second behind Lynchburg in the big school division. That final record now includes two games that the Devils were forced to forfeit due to an ineligible player.

The North Adams defense, combined with the work of senior goalkeeper Jayce Rothwell, produced 14 shutouts and only gave up 11 regulation goals the entire season.

The North Adams offense was very balanced with six players scoring at least five goals each, led by junior Beau Hesler’s 11 goals, followed closely by classmate Preston Call with 10. Junior Caleb Eldridge found the back of the net eight times, with fellow juniors Collin Tolle and Tristan Young scoring six each. Sophomore Jayden Reckers tallied five goals, meaning that all of the Devils’ top scorers will return in 2025. Besides his 11 goals, Hesler topped the team with 15 assists.

The district loss to Minford was the final high school soccer game for North Adams seniors Cameron McCann, Ryan Reed and Alan Wilson.

“The end is always disappointing unless you win state,” said Coach Bunn. “We had a great year, setting I believe three school records. Most matches won, and the least amount of goals allowed, and the most shutouts for a season. We set a team goal at the beginning of the season to go farther in tournament than the past year and to play each match better than the last one. We may not have improved each match, but we learned from each one and their last match was definitely their best. When you can go toe to toe with the #3 ranked team in the state for Division V, then you are doing something right.”

“The Minford game ending in a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, going to two overtime sessions then penalty kicks after playing down a man over the last 15 minutes or so of the second half due to a red card, was very impressive. A couple of changes during the match and the outcome could have been different. All in all it was a very satisfying season. The boys put in a lot of time and effort to make it happen.”