News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation has announced it began accepting scholarship applications on Friday, November 1.

Applications are available to high school graduates in Adams County who will be attending college or trade school in 2025. The window to accept applications will close February 12, 2025.

Applicants should go to the Adams County Foundation website, www.accfo.org, and click on the “Scholarship Application” button to begin completing the application.

“Thanks to the generosity of several donors, we now have five endowment funds providing scholarships to Adams Countians attending colleges and trade schools,” said Paul Worley, Executive Director of the Adams County Community Foundation. “These funds include the C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund, Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund, Earl and Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund, Adams County Scholarship Fund, and the First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund.”

In addition, he noted that 35 scholarships were awarded from the endowments last year. Worley also wanted to remind everyone desiring to support the Foundation that it accepts all types of donations including cash, stocks, and all types of real estate. Debit and credit card donations can be made by going to accfo.org and clicking on the Donate Now button.

Adams County Foundation’s partner, the Scioto Foundation (www.sciotofoundations.org), is helping administer the scholarship program.

Further information is available at the Adams County website, accfo.org, by phone at (937) 544-8659 or at info@accfo.org.

Help with the application is also available by calling Ginnie Moore at the Scioto Foundation at (740) 354-4612 or by email at ginnie@thesciotofoundation.org.