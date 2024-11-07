By Julia McCane-Knox

This Thanksgiving season, we’re especially thankful for each of you visiting the library. Whether you’re here for notary, copying, or fax services, picking up books and movies, attending Storytime, or signing up for Merry Reading, we’re celebrating you! Let’s celebrate friendship, kindness, and the joy of learning. Together, let’s embrace this season of gratitude and make it a time of fun and connection.

Preschool children and caregivers can join us this November for imaginative and engaging Storytime sessions at our libraries. Each week, we’ll dive into a new letter of the alphabet with lively songs, creative crafts, and captivating stories that are sure to inspire young minds and ignite their creativity. Upcoming Storytime themes include Veteran’s Day, Iguanas, Jazz Music, and Illions.

Veteran’s Day Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at the North Adams Library. We will say a Veteran’s Day rhyme, create a veteran theme paper and tissue craft, and listen to “Twenty-One Steps” by Jeff Gottesfeld. Iguana Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at the Peebles Library. We will sing children’s songs, create an iguana washi tape craft, and listen to “The Iguana in Lavender Socks” by Pamela Schiller.

Jazz Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at the Manchester Library. We will sing and dance to the ‘Hokey Pokey,” create a music note paper craft, and listen to stories. Illions Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14 at the West Union Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, create an inchworm craft, and listen to “Billions of Bricks and Trillions of Trees” by Kurt Cyrus.

Hey adults! Do you need meal inspiration for your Thanksgiving party? Join us for our Thanksgiving Recipe Swap and Collection event from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at the North Adams Library. Come in for a look at our recipe collection, bring your favorite recipe, or swap with someone else to get yummy recipes to try on your own. Add a feast of flavors to your party!

Are you ready to experience some holiday magic? Families can participate in our annual Merry Reading Challenge from Monday, November 11 through Saturday, December 7. Here’s how it works: Read books to earn up to four prizes as you hit each milestone — 250 pages, 500 pages, 750 pages, and 1,000 pages.

Each book you enjoy brings you closer to rewards and adds a touch of holiday cheer to your reading journey. So, grab a cozy spot, warm up with some hot cocoa, and let the pages turn. To sign up, download the Beanstack Tracker app or visit the library and start reading toward your first prize. Happy holidays and Happy Reading!

Check out the above events and more on our website or call your local library for more information: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.