SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Abigail Smalley

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Kyle and Amy Smalley

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Holiday Classic my junior year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Chris Stapleton

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Benchwarmers”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

All American

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Scioto Ribber

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Caitlin Clark

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college, get a degree and become a Project Manager