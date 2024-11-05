SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Abigail Smalley
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Kyle and Amy Smalley
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Holiday Classic my junior year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Chris Stapleton
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Benchwarmers”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
All American
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Scioto Ribber
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Caitlin Clark
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college, get a degree and become a Project Manager