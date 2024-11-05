Margaret Terri Moore, 68, of Hillsboro, Kentucky, formerly of Cherry Fork, Ohio, died October 31, 2024 at the West Chester Hospital in West Chester, Ohio. She was born March 7, 1956 in Maysville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Wesley Thompson and Mary Ann (Riley) Thompson; spouse, Oscar Moore; son, James Lewis Williams; and three brothers, “twin” Edward Thomas Thompson, Donald Lewis Thompson and Gary Filson Thompson.

Terri is survived by two grandsons, Logan Williams and Jared Williams, both of Conway, South Carolina; two sisters, Betty (Jim) Wallace of Ashland, Kentucky and Jenny Russell of Crestline, Ohio; best friend, Verna Phillips; and a god-daughter, Emmily Phillips.

Terri was a former teller with The Bank of Russellville and a former employee with Columbus Industries in West Union.

The visitation is from noon – 1 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024, at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. onFriday, November 8, 2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Chaplain Bonnie Bohn will officiate.

The interment is at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Wayne Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

