Vaughn & Smith, PLLC, Attorneys at Law, located in Louisville, Kentucky, is pleased to announce that Lydia Truitt, the daughter of Karen Hughes Truitt and Andrew Truitt, recently passed the Kentucky Bar Exam and has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney.

Lydia received her Juris Doctorate from the Brandeis School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Cincinnati. Lydia will focus her practice on real estate and construction litigation.”