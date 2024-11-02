Candidates:

Justin Pizzulli (Republican, Interim Incumbent)

Bio: Justin Pizzulli is an accomplished professional and dedicated community advocate running for State Representative in Ohio’s 90th District. Known for his leadership in grassroots initiatives and community organization, Pizzulli brings a strong background in business and public service. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Shawnee State University and an MBA from Marshall University. Licensed by the Federal Railroad Agency as a Commercial Freight Conductor, Justin is an active member of the Portsmouth Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division 511.

With over a decade of experience as a realtor, he has served in key campaign roles, including with Christians United for Israel and the College Republican National Committee. A lifelong resident of Franklin Furnace, Justin was recognized on the Ironton Tribune’s “35 under 35” list for his dedication to his community.

On the Issues: Pizzulli advocates for a return to strong community ties, where neighbors support each other, promoting unity and reducing dependence on government.

Pizzulli opposes any restrictions on gun rights, believing the Constitution provides all the protection needed for lawful self-defense and personal freedom.

Pizzulli supports the protection of human life from conception, promoting alternatives like adoption and fostering to encourage a culture of life and respect for all stages of human development.

Pizzulli emphasizes the importance of protecting religious liberties, ensuring every individual can worship freely without government interference.

Pizzulli believes in fostering independence and resilience within communities, encouraging local support networks and collective action to strengthen families and reduce the need for federal intervention.

Kate Nunnelley (Democrat, Challenger)

Bio: Kate Nunnelley, the Democrat candidate for State Representative in Ohio’s 90th District, brings a deep commitment to community and inclusivity to her campaign. Born and raised in Manchester, Ohio, Nunnelley is a lifelong resident of Adams County and the parent of a neurodivergent family, Nunnelley understands the unique challenges facing local communities and is driven to champion inclusive policies that benefit all individuals.

Guided by a genuine belief in the potential for positive change, Nunnelley seeks to serve as a steadfast voice for District 90 in the Ohio legislature, bringing a fresh, empathetic perspective to address the district’s needs. Committed to a just and sustainable future, Nunnelley aims to create lasting improvements for families across her district.

On the Issues: Nunnelley advocates for transparent governance, including detailed disclosures on government spending and accessible public data to build trust and integrity in government actions.

Nunnelley is committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities across District 90, fighting for policies that address social disparities and foster a fair, inclusive environment.

Nunnelley believes in active citizen participation and values input from all residents, working collectively on solutions that reflect community priorities and values.

Nunnelley supports expanded healthcare rights, including affordable mental health services, ensuring accessible care for all individuals in the district.

Nunnelley is dedicated to protecting natural resources, advocating for sustainable practices to preserve Ohio’s environment for future generations.

Nunnelley champions accessible education and fair housing initiatives, aiming to create a foundation for opportunity and well-being for families in District 90.

Nunnelley supports reforms to limit campaign contributions and improve transparency to reduce the influence of wealth in politics, striving for a more democratic and equitable system.