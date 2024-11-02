David J. Taylor (Republican)

Bio: David J. Taylor is a dedicated conservative and family man, running for Congress in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. Rooted in Clermont County with his wife Charity and their three daughters. Taylor is a small business owner who employs over two dozen people through his company, Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Taylor is a graduate of Amelia High School, Miami University (Ohio), and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor served as an assistant prosecutor in Clermont County, focusing on cases related to drugs and violent crime. His experience has fueled his commitment to strengthening law enforcement resources to combat fentanyl and violent crime.

Taylor understands the economic hardships Ohio families face under current federal policies and aims to lower taxes, control inflation, and support hardworking families.

On the Issues: Taylor believes the unborn deserve to be protected by the law. Taylor wants to focus more on solutions for women who find themselves with unwanted pregnancies by prioritizing adoption access, childcare access, and the codification of laws that make men equally responsible in such cases, and the need to place an emphasis on the value of family.

Taylor advocates reining in spending at the federal level, balancing the national budget before members of Congress are paid, and spending within means at the federal level. Taylor believes part of restoring our economy involves easing the burden of inflation on working families by cutting taxes and bringing American jobs back to America. Taylor calls for the U.S. to end the stigma on fossil fuels and lean into nuclear energy.

Taylor is a proponent of securing the southern border and prosecuting criminals and cartels operating in the U.S.

Taylor supports the 2nd Amendment and vows to always vote to protect the right of citizens to bear arms.

Taylor is an advocate of “defunding and dismantling” the Department of Education in favor of restoring parental rights and expanding school choice.

Taylor opposes unnecessary regulations on cryptocurrency and supports a clear regulatory framework for the industry that maximizes freedom and promotes innovation.

Samantha Meadows (Democrat)

Bio: Samantha Meadows, a lifelong southern Ohioan from Ross County, is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. Meadows is deeply committed to fair representation for the people of southern Ohio and embodies the values she shares with her community: self-reliance, resilience, hard work, and a dedication to family. Meadows’ passion for public service began on the front lines of the opioid crisis, where she served as an Advanced EMT, witnessing firsthand the struggles faced by Ohioans in need.

Meadows has managed her family’s small antiques business, volunteered as an End of Life Companion, and consistently advocated for human rights, including women’s reproductive rights. Her desire to run for office stems from witnessing injustices in her community and a patriotic commitment to improve lives across southern Ohio. Meadows believes in bridging divides between political leaders and citizens to address the nation’s challenges, restore integrity, and renew government responsiveness.

On the Issues: Meadows is dedicated to protecting Constitutional rights and believes any threat to one freedom endangers all freedoms.

Meadows is an advocate for codifying women’s reproductive rights into law, affirming that reproductive decisions belong to women, not the government.

Meadows champions Workers’ Rights, supports collective bargaining, and stands firmly with union members and their families.

Meadows is committed to protecting Social Security, Medicare, and veterans’ healthcare, she opposes privatization, emphasizing these earned benefits are essential to financial security for older Americans.

Meadows supports meaningful immigration reform, opposing its use as a political tool, and stresses the need for legislators who prioritize substance over party lines.

Meadows is deeply aware of rural community needs, prioritizing issues like transportation, childcare, affordable housing, healthcare, and trade school access in Congress.

Meadows’ dedication to rural America is resolute, aiming to amplify the voices and address the challenges of these communities in Washington, DC.