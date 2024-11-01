By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

When Adams County voters go to the polls next week and get past the national and state elections, they will find, for the most part, a rather boring slate of local elections. Why? Because most of the local candidates have already escaped primaries within their own party and will be running unopposed, all of them members of the Republican Party.

In the commissioner’s race, incumbent Barbara Moore will be running unopposed as will a new man on the job, Jason Hayslip, who won his spot in the March primary.

Adams County will also have a new sheriff when January rolls around, though the transition process has begun for Kenny Dick, who came out on top in a crowded Republican primary battle. Dick will be replacing the retiring Kimmy Rogers.

Long-time County Clerk Larry Heller will also be returning for another term, running unopposed next week as will County Recorder Chris Moore.

County Treasurer Lisa Newman will also be re-elected with no opposition, the same going for County Engineer Lee Pertuset and County Coroner David Parrett.

Finally, running unopposed for another full term that begins on January 1, 2025 will be County Court Judge Roy Gabbert.