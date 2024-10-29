SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Madison Dunn

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Chris and Jen Dunn

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball, Track, Cheerleading, Volleyball, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

It teaches teamwork and grows self-discipline

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Making it to districts in track and placing sixth

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Bruno Mars

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Little Women”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gilmore Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Biology

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing Pickleball

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

McDonald’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Sha’Carri Richardson

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college and get a degree