SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Madison Dunn
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Chris and Jen Dunn
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball, Track, Cheerleading, Volleyball, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
It teaches teamwork and grows self-discipline
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Making it to districts in track and placing sixth
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Bruno Mars
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Little Women”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Gilmore Girls
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Biology
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing Pickleball
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
McDonald’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Sha’Carri Richardson
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college and get a degree