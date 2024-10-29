SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Leah Caldwell

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Matt and Jennifer Caldwell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Archery

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

It allows me to meet new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Having to play in the heat

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to eat from sectionals in 2023

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

The Neighborhood

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Paris

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Baby Driver”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Wednesday

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Art

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Someone famous

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to the University of Cincinnati to study Architecture