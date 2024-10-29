SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Leah Caldwell
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Matt and Jennifer Caldwell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Archery
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
It allows me to meet new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Having to play in the heat
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to eat from sectionals in 2023
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
The Neighborhood
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Paris
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Baby Driver”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Wednesday
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Art
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Someone famous
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to the University of Cincinnati to study Architecture