Operation Christmas Child is celebrating over 30 years of sharing the gospel to the ends of the earth through their shoebox ministry. West Union Christian Union Church (542 E. Main Street, West Union) is partnering with them for the 11th year to be the shoebox drop-off location in Adams County.

Operation Christmas Child is a worldwide children’s project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headed by Franklin Graham, which collects gift-filled shoeboxes and delivers them in the name of Jesus Christ to children living in desperate situations around the world. Every day boys and girls worldwide suffer from war, poverty, disease, and natural disasters. Operation Christmas Child makes it possible for millions of these children to experience God’s love through shoeboxes filled with gifts.

These shoeboxes open doors for presenting the Good News of Jesus Christ to children that have never had the opportunity to learn about Jesus. After receiving a shoebox, children are invited to participate in a 12-lesson discipleship program called “The Greatest Journey.” Last year, 11.3 million shoeboxes were delivered to children in over 100 countries, “The power of a simple gift.” You can be part of a joint effort with churches around the world to share the Good News of Jesus Christ with children in need.

West Union Christian Union Church has been packing shoeboxes for over 20 years. They invite you and your church, organization, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H clubs and/or school group to join us. You can use any standard size cardboard shoebox (wrapping is not necessary, but if you do, the lid and box must be wrapped separately), plastic tote shoebox, or we have Gospel Opportunity boxes available. A “GO” box is already decorated, ready to be filled. Choose to make a box for a boy or girl, select the age category 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14, and fill the boxes with a “WOW” item such as a doll, stuffed animal, or soccer ball, and then fill in with school supplies and small toys. Do not put in any liquids, breakables, food, candy, toothpaste, soap, or war-related toys. After you have filled your shoeboxes, please rubber band them and drop them off at the West Union Christian Church Fellowship Hall, beginning November 18.

Drop-Off Times:

• Monday, Tuesday – November 18, 19 – 2-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Thursday, Friday – November 20, 21, 22 – 2-5 p.m.

• Saturday – November 23 – 9 a.m. – noon

• Sunday – November 24 – Noon – 3 p.m.

For ideas of what to pack in a shoebox and to see shoebox distribution stories, pictures, and videos, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

If you need “GO” boxes, brochures, box labels, posters, or if you would be interested in having a shoebox ministry presentation at your church, please contact Angela Horvath at the Adams County drop-off location at (937) 217-6620.

May God Bless you and your organization as you consider this mission opportunity and hope to see you and your shoeboxes in November.