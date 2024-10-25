Submitted by Hannah Hauke

Ohio Valley CTC FFA Reporter

On September 18, students from the Ohio Valley FFA chapter traveled to London, Ohio to attend the annual Farm Science Review.

Students were challenged to complete a scavenger hunt, which led them to learn about different job opportunities both local and out of town. Students were also able to learn about the newest and latest technology in Agriculture.

There were field tours that demonstrated how different equipment is operated in the fields. The field tours also included seeing different drones in action, a soils pit, and multiple grain bins. All in all, students were able to gain more knowledge about the forever changing world of agriculture.

Thank you to the Adams County Farm Bureau for sponsoring our students.