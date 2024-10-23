News Release

In honor of Ohio’s vital role in the manufacturing sector and the future of high-tech industries, Southern State is proud to recognize Manufacturing Month this October. Manufacturing Month is an initiative celebrated nationwide every year by manufacturing leaders seeking to spotlight Ohio’s and the nation’s manufacturing prowess.

Ohio, a manufacturing powerhouse and the birthplace of aviation and numerous manufacturing and technological firsts, stands as the third-largest manufacturing state in the nation in terms of jobs and economic output. Recent high-tech investments across Ohio—including semiconductors, electric vehicles (EV) and batteries, aerospace and defense, and solar panel production—are positioning Ohio as a central player in forward-thinking technology and 21st-century manufacturing.

As companies adopt advanced manufacturing technologies like additive manufacturing, automation, and advanced materials, Ohio’s community colleges are at the forefront of equipping technicians, engineers, and innovators with the job-ready skills needed to meet these challenges.

JobsOhio, the state’s economic development entity, has identified the need for about 37,000 advanced technicians to fill the 21st-century manufacturing jobs coming online in the next few years. Helping to meet that goal are community colleges, which enroll more than 185,000 Ohio students, including more than a third of students enrolled in education after high school.

Southern State offers three courses in manufacturing, taught by the College’s Engineering Department. These classes are designed to prepare students with the necessary skills needed to thrive in Ohio’s evolving manufacturing landscape and include the following:

· Introduction to Manufacturing – Students will be introduced to print reading and part visualization from drawings, including analyzing and interpreting multiview drawings and three-dimensional models, location of key features and dimensioning specifications, and more.

· Semiconductor 101 – Students will explore career opportunities within the semiconductor industry and learn how people effectively work in a cleanroom environment and adhere to chemical safety best practices. Students will learn how semiconductor wafers are manufactured and processed to become integrated circuits used in a variety of industries. Students will demonstrate problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication skills while learning how the microelectronic manufacturing environment focuses on the punctual delivery of products and tasks, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)/checklist.

· Introduction to Vacuum Systems Technology – Students will be introduced to the operational mechanisms and process use of vacuum pumps used in the semiconductor industry.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southern State, is excited to see Ohio’s growth toward technological innovation and Southern State’s advancement in manufacturing curriculum. “As our state embarks on an exciting new economic chapter, Manufacturing Month allows us to showcase the innovative opportunities in high-tech manufacturing and to connect our students with the local and state leaders who are driving this transformation.” The Ohio Manufacturers’ Association’s Making Ohio website also offers resources to inspire students and career switchers to explore manufacturing pathways and contribute to the state’s industrial future.

For more information about Southern State’s advanced manufacturing curriculum, as well as available degree and certificate programs in the engineering pathway, please contact Dr. Goodwin at egoodwin@sscc.edu or call (937) 393-3431, Ext. 2621.