Senior Rylie Young (17) let Manchester with 12 kills in their district quarterfinal win over New Boston. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Manchester’s Abby Lucas (23) makes a two-handed return for the Lady Hounds in their three-set win over New Boston in the district quarterfinals. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After finishing their regular season winning seven of their final eight matches, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds varsity volleyball squad opened postseason action on October 15, hosting the New Boston Lady Tigers in a Division VII district quarterfinal. Favored to win by the seeding, the Lady Hounds were up to the task, though it may have been a closer match than many expected.

The Manchester girls made their way into the district semifinals with a straight set win over the visiting Lady Tigers, taking the match 25-23, 25-16, 28-26. The win improved the Lady Hounds to 10-11 overall, an impressive mark considering they began the season 2-10.

Manchester put away 32 kills in their win over New Boston led by 12 from senior Rylie Young and 9 from sophomore Bristynn McClanahan. Junior setter Abby Lucas dished out 24 assists while the team excelled in the digs department – Lucas with 20, seniors Jacey Farley and Madison Dunn with 19 each, Young with 18, junior Kenidee Turner with 14 and McClanahan with 12.

The win over New Boston earned the Lady Hounds the unenviable task task of facing the #1 seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans. That match was played on Monday, October 21 at Southeastern High School with no score available at press time.