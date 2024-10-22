By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In preparation for the 2024 elections, the Adams County Board of Elections, located at 923 Sunrise Avenue, Room 101, in West Union, announced several updates to Ohio’s voting laws and provided a detailed schedule for in-person absentee voting. These changes are part of Ohio’s ongoing efforts to ensure election security, but they have also raised concerns about voter access, especially for those who may face difficulties obtaining valid identification.

Ohio voters in 2024 are required to present a government-issued photo ID to vote in person, a change that eliminates previous allowances for non-photo documents such as utility bills or bank statements.

Additionally, absentee voting has seen revisions, with an earlier deadline to request ballots and limited drop box availability. These reforms were introduced to enhance the integrity of elections but have led to some debate over their potential impact on voter turnout, particularly for seniors, students, and individuals with disabilities.

Early voting has been going well according to Adams County Board of Elections Deputy Director Emilee McCann, “It’s been fairly busy. That’s to be expected for a Presidential Election. But everything has gone smooth so far.”

The Adams County Board of Elections early in-person voting hours are as follows:

• Wednesday, October 23 and Friday, October 25: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Saturday, October 26: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Sunday, October 27: 1 – 5 p.m.

• Monday, October 28: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 29: 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 30 and Friday, November 1: 7:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, November 2: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Sunday, November 3: 1 – 5 p.m.

These extended hours are designed to provide ample flexibility for voters who want to avoid Election Day crowds or who may have scheduling conflicts. The Board encouraged voters to take advantage of these early voting opportunities to ensure their votes are counted without issues.

Mail-in absentee ballots can be submitted via a ballot box located at the Adams County Board of Elections. A mail-in absentee ballot must be submitted by the individual that is voting. If a mail-in absentee ballot is being submitted by a relative or caregiver of the voter and the person submitting the ballot must sign a form to affirm relative or caregiver status.

Adams County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis encouraged everyone to come out and vote and advised that voters read state Issue 1 before arriving at the polls.

A special Election Edition of The People’s Defender will be published on Ocobert 30 and will include a rundown of various races, interviews with local candidates and other pertinent election information.