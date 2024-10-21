Joey Lewis, 56, a lifelong resident of Lynx, Ohio, died October 11, 2024. He was born January 23, 1968 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents, Donald Edward Lewis and Diana Adkins Lewis; and one brother, Everett Earl Lewis.

On a normal day, you would find Joey in the garage doing mechanical work and trading with those around the holler. His other enjoyments were heavy equipment operating and logging. However, his upmost favorite enjoyment in life was helping those in need and spending time with his family in the holler. A popsicle and a Pepsi were always readily available when Joey’s nieces and nephews would visit.

While fighting an impressive battle to remain with his loving family, the silver lining is that Joey can be reunited with the people he misses most. He will be the first to give Everett the biggest hug from him and the rest of the family.

Joey is survived by siblings Brenda (Gary) Gilbert of Hillsboro, Donald (Emily) Lewis of Peebles. Pam Morris of Center Point, Indiana, Perry (Debbie) Lewis of Lynx and Meriume (Charlie) Littleton of Blue Creek; aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion, Lisa Hile.

The visitation was held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. with Ben Hilderbrand officiating.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

