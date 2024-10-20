(By Judy Ann Fields from the People’s Defender 1967)

Robert Morrison was one of those unfortunate people that had to leave his native land in order to save his life. He was born in Antrim County, Ireland, November 28, 1782. His father died when Robert was an infant. His mother raised him alone. In his early years, his pastor was of great help to him and young Robert relied upon him often. He didn’t have the opportunity for a literary education or even a good English education. When very young, he was taught the weaver trade and before the age of 19 he was engaged in manufacturing and selling linen cloth.

As a young man he joined the United Irishmen who attempted to make Ireland independent of the British government. They were soon compelled to leave their homeland in order to live. Robert was assisted in his escape by Lord Fitzgerald, an officer of the British government.

Receiving a pass from Lord Fitzgerald, young Morrison escaped from his pursuers and came to American with his uncle and mother. They landed at New York in 1801. Robert was 19 years of age.

They didn’t stay long there but moved to South Carolina. There, two of his father’s brothers and their families lived and they made their home with one of them for a short time.

From there they moved to Kentucky near Flemingsburg in 1802. He arrived with only his clothes and $2. In this town, he joined the Associate Reformed Presbyterian congregations under the pastorage of Rev. John Steele. He soon married Mary Mitchell, a member of the congregation in the fall of 1803.

The day after their wedding, they set out for Ohio. The bride’s family and the groom’s mother and uncle accompanied them. They came to Adams County in search of a place to live and settled on Cherry Fork. Robert had acquired some money by then and bought a piece of land. The country was almost all unbroken forest land that had to be cleared and Indians still roamed throughout the countryside.

It is said that Robert Morrison dug the first grave in the Cherry Fork burying ground. Probably no white person had ever died there before.

Mr. Morrison, along with others of the community, constituted the Associate Reformed Presbyterian congregation of Eagle Creek in 1803. He and his family had to travel seven miles to attend it. In 1805 he helped to organize the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, now the United Presbyterian of Cherry Fork. This was within two miles of his home and consisted of 12 or 15 families.

In 1813, his wife, died leaving six children, one just seven days old. Mr. Morrison was hurt very deeply but when called to aid his country, he accepted without hesitation. He left his children the care of his mother and uncle. The British and Indians were planning to capture Fort Wayne. Robert commanded a calvary company and served under Colonel Trimble, who later became governor. Fort Wayne was saved, and the troops returned to their homes sometime later. Again in 1814, he was drafted, this time serving a captain of an infantry. He was the oldest captain by commission in the regiment to which he belonged and was for some time the acting colonel. When discharged, he returned to his family and farm.

On June 28, 1814, he married Miss Phebe McGowan. In 1817 he was elected as ra epresentative in the Ohio Legislature and was re-elected for the next three succeeding years. Serving in all, four terms. While serving in the legislature, he made many prominent friends but declined re-election. Then he was appointed Associate Judge of the Common Pleas court. With the expectation of a part of one term, he served from 1821 to 1850. Judge Morrison had a good knowledge of the law and was always fair and honest in his job. When the office of the Associate Judge was abolished in 1850, he returned to his farm and manual labor.

Judge Morrison died February 10, 1863, the father of 15 children. Mrs. Mary Phyllis (Morrison) Statton, wife of Charles Stratton of Peebles is the great great granddaughter of Judge Morrison. Her father Wilbur Lee Morrison of Cherry Fork is a member of the United Presbyterian Church there, that his ancestor helped establish.