By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

From seniorsguide.com: Eight Delicious Rice Alternatives | By Katlyn Moncada of BHG.com

Eating more white rice can increase the risk for Type 2 Diabetes. While it does contain carbohydrates, the body’s main fuel source, and some nutrients, dietary guidelines suggest that at least half of our grains come from whole grains, which it is not. These rice alternatives can satisfy your taste buds and your pursuit of healthy eating.

Countries all over the world consider rice a pantry staple. Not only is rice cheap and filling, but its neutral taste also serves as a blank canvas for all sorts of sweet and savory dishes. Whether you’re trying to avoid white rice for health reasons, you ran out, or the grocery store is out, we’ve got the best rice alternatives to consider. Rice alternatives for taste and health:

1. Brown rice – Perhaps the easiest swap among this list, brown rice makes an excellent white rice alternative. Unlike white rice, which is processed to remove the grain’s outer layers, brown rice is a whole grain with all the nutritious parts intact (minus the inedible hull). Brown rice is a bit nutty and chewy in texture but has 25% more protein and six times the fiber (essential for a healthy digestive system) than white rice. It takes a bit longer to cook brown rice (about 40 minutes versus 20 minutes for white rice).

2. Quinoa – Quinoa (pronounced keen-wah) covers all the bases for a healthy rice alternative. The tiny, cereal-like rice substitute is the seeds of a plant in the amaranth family. Quinoa has nearly double the protein and almost nine times the fiber of white rice. Expect a slightly nutty flavor but nothing too overpowering for your dishes. Similar to white rice, quinoa cooks in about 15 minutes.

3. Cauliflower – Anyone trying to eat fewer carbs can rely on cauliflower rice to save the day. Nutrition-wise, a cup of cauliflower rice only has 25 calories and 5 grams of carbohydrates compared to brown rice (216 calories and 45 grams of carbs). It’s simply raw cauliflower pulsed in a food processor until it reaches a texture similar to rice. You can also find this healthy rice alternative, bagged fresh or frozen, in most grocery stores.

4. Wild Rice – Wild rice has fewer calories and carbs with almost double the protein. And if you need to add more fiber to your diet, wild rice packs about 10 grams of fiber per cup. The firm grain takes more water and time to cook, so expect a 45-minute wait.

5. Barley – Barley looks more like oats than rice, but it’s a wheat grain similar in calories to white rice, with a chewy, nutty flavor. The only difference with this rice alternative healthwise is that it’s got more protein and fiber. It may be known to star in soup recipes, but it works great as a risotto substitute.

6. Bulgur – Bulgur is a cooked, dried, and cracked whole wheat kernel popular in Middle Eastern cuisine. The rice substitute is very similar in texture to white rice, only with 25% fewer calories and carbs. Bulgur is also another rice swap with a healthier dose of fiber.

7. Farro – A chewier grain among the list, farro is a protein-rich and fiber-filled rice alternative. The whole-grain wheat product is also nuttier in flavor. It takes about 30 minutes to cook in boiling water. Try it as a rice substitute in stuffed peppers or a hearty stew.

8. Chickpea rice – Chickpeas are utilized as a plant-based protein. This rice alternative contains 11 grams of protein per serving (brown rice has 3 grams). It has a similar texture to orzo pasta, with a neutral taste. It also cooks super-fast, needing about 5 minutes in boiling water.

Just A Thought: “The longer we dwell on our misfortunes, the greater is their power to harm us.” ~Voltaire