Submitted News

SATH ( Supplementary Assistance to The Handicapped) announces the generous donation of airtime by C-103, 99.5 and Live steam by Good Guys Radio/TV on Monday, October 21 from 6 – 10 p.m. The event will take place at the C-103/99.5 radio station.

Thebroadcast is live and will be accepting pledges for SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL. Tune in to C-103 or 99.5 “The Edge” or Good Guys Radio/TV for information concerning upcoming SATH events and the latest progress on KAMP. During the evening we will have parents and guests sharing what the SATH program has meant to their child.

If you wish to make a pledge prior to the radio-a-thon you may do so by calling Linda Allen, at (937) 366-6657. Your pledge will be announced on the radio.

To make a pledge on the air, call at 1-800-326-9722 or (937) 544-9722 on October 21 beginning at 6:00 p.m. or stop by the C-103 Radio Station during the Radio-A-Thon.

The proceeds from this event will benefit SATH and KAMP DOVETAIL. For more information contact SATH Executive Director, Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657.