October is National Bullying Prevention Month, increasing awareness about bullying and prevention programs designed to help kids and adults. Anti-bullying campaigns help communities and individuals within them create supportive and safe schools, organizations, family units, and neighborhoods.

The local, state, and national bullying prevention programs, such as StopBullying.gov, also act as early interventions, helping those individuals struggling with substance use disorders or suicidal ideation as a result of bullying.

According to the PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center, one in five students report being bullied, but the actual number of bullying incidents can be far more significant. Roughly 41% of students who reported being bullied at school indicated that they think the bullying would happen again.

Anyone can be the victim of bullying. A poll conducted by the American Osteopathic Association found that 31% of Americans have been bullied as an adult. The most common reasons for being bullied reported included physical appearance, race, ethnicity, gender, disability, religion, and sexual orientation.

The effects of bullying are serious because it increases the risk of depression, anxiety, substance use, and even suicidal ideation. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics (NCDAS), 8% of 12 to 17-year-olds in Ohio used drugs in the last month, along with over 430 thousand adults aged 18 to 25. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death among adults aged 25 to 34 in the state, per the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

While there are countless reasons why someone would use drugs or alcohol or struggle with suicidal ideation, bullying is often an underlying factor for many people. Fortunately, there are practical ways to help someone who is being bullied.

It is vital to know the signs of bullying. For example, you could see shifts in behavior, such as becoming more withdrawn. The person may lose self-esteem, become ill, or change eating or sleeping habits. Students may begin to lose interest in school, impacting their performance.

Self-destructive behavior is also typical, such as using drugs or alcohol or self-harm. Parents may see unexplained injuries or lost or destroyed property as a result of physical bullying. You may also notice the person has become anxious, stressed, and even depressed.

Additionally, kids or adults being bullied are not quick to talk about it. It’s a good idea to listen to them, assure them you want to help, and let them know this is not their fault. Understand that it is painful for anyone to speak up about this, but begin discussing what can be done.

Please encourage them to speak to someone, such as a teacher, co-worker, friend, counselor, or someone in a position of authority who could intervene and end the bullying.

Moreover, work to remedy the situation, get people involved, and follow up, as bullying does not stop immediately. The bully should also be informed that their behavior is wrong, harmful, and, in some instances, illegal; make it known that it will not be tolerated.

National Bullying Prevention Month raises awareness, but it is up to us to use these prevention techniques in the school, home, or workplace. No one should be a victim of bullying, and we can all work together to strengthen our communities with effective bullying awareness and prevention campaigns.

Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for over a decade. She works at DRS and primarily focuses on reaching out to the community and spreading awareness.