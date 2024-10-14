Ohio was recently in the middle of the worst drought our state has seen in over a century. It’s been particularly bad in Southeast Ohio, but Ohioans all over our state are feeling its effects.

During drought conditions, crops don’t grow as high, yields are stunted, and dry fields put farms at a higher risk of fires. Right now, Ohio farmers are reporting poor pasture conditions, weak hay growth, low ponds, and dry creeks. They are spending more money on buying and hauling feed and water just to salvage crop yields and keep animals alive. And this is all coming at a time in which farmers were already struggling with low commodity prices and high input costs.

Farmers are used to uncertainty and bad weather, but this is worse than a dry spell. This is an emergency.

One-in-seven Ohioans depend on agriculture for work. This drought could mean dire financial consequences for farmers, and it’s a challenge for our whole state’s economy.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency has declared disaster conditions in 38 Ohio counties so far, and an additional 18 counties are eligible for disaster assistance due to their proximity. That’s over half of Ohio’s 88 counties. And conditions are only expected to get worse before they get better.

Farmers shouldn’t have to deal with these challenges alone. That’s why we’re working to connect farmers with resources and get the word out about disaster assistance programs available to them.

I serve on the Agriculture Committee – one of the least partisan committees in the Senate – and some of the most important work we do is making sure that farmers have these tools they need when things happen out of their control.

Through important bipartisan work over the years, we’ve worked to support farmers during difficult and uncertain times. We’ve worked to create and strengthen the crop insurance system and many of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s disaster relief programs — like the Emergency Loan Program, the Emergency Livestock Assistance Program, the Livestock Forage Disaster Program, and Tree Assistance Program – that are available to Ohio farmers right now.

Ohio farmers are resourceful and resilient – and they help feed and power our country and the world.

We’re working hard to make sure they have what they need to come out strong.

Sherrod Brown (D) is a United States Senator from the state of Ohio.