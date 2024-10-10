By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The 16th Annual Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival returns to Adams County Amish Country from Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13, promising three full days of family-friendly fun. The festival will be open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., offering a rich blend of entertainment, handcrafted goods and festival food in a charming old-time atmosphere.

The festival is held at 817 Tater Ridge Road in West Union, the working farm of Herb and Kim Erwin.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will be treated to live music from local bands and performers, setting a lively tone for the event. The vibrant sounds will provide a perfect backdrop as visitors explore the festival’s many vendors and are sure to enhance the fair’s nostalgic, down-home vibe.

One of the biggest attractions for visitors of all ages is the pumpkin cannon, an exhilarating spectacle where pumpkins are launched. This crowd-pleaser has become a festival staple and a unique way to celebrate the season.

“My son Brad runs the pumpkin cannon for us every year,” Kim said. “I think that is one of the most popular things we have here.”

The Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair will host an impressive lineup of 125 to 150 vendors, offering an expansive variety of handcrafted goods. These vendors include artisans, crafters, and artists, showcasing seasonal crafts, jewelry, and home décor. It’s an ideal spot to start your holiday shopping or simply find a unique piece to take home.

Many vendors will also provide live demonstrations, giving visitors a firsthand look at traditional craftsmanship in action. These demonstrations allow festivalgoers to connect with artisans and learn more about the intricate processes behind their creations. It’s an opportunity to gain an appreciation for handmade, local goods rooted in time-honored traditions.

“I always go to other shows to recruit vendors, and I ask vendors to invite their friends that have artistic abilities. There are so many talented people in the world, I can’t possibly know all of them,” Kim explained. “We draw a unique crowd that is looking for unique gifts. We offer things that people cannot find anywhere else.”

Some new additions to the vendors at the festival for 2024 include a woman who makes German Feather Trees for Christmas and a man from Paris, Kentucky that is bringing homemade marinades, seasonings and rubs.

No fall festival is complete without delicious food, and the Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair will not disappoint. Food vendors will be on-site offering a wide array of options. These savory and sweet bites will keep visitors fueled as they explore the grounds.

Additionally, many of the vendors focus on herbs and natural products, staying true to the festival’s theme. Shoppers can expect to find fragrant herbs, handmade soaps, essential oils, and herbal remedies.

“I appreciate all of the vendors that come out to the farm and set up every year,” said Kim.

The price to attend is $5 per car and the layout of the event makes it a family-friendly event with ample space to stroll, shop and enjoy the attractions.

The predicted weather for the festival weekend is shaping up to be pleasant, making it ideal for an outdoor event. Friday will see partly cloudy skies with highs around 72°F, while Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures near 70°F. On Sunday, expect broken clouds with a high temperature of 71°F, providing a perfect, comfortable climate to enjoy all the outdoor activities.

The Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair and Harvest Festival is more than just a fall marketplace—it’s a celebration of community, craftsmanship, and the harvest season. Whether you’re looking to enjoy live music, shop for handcrafted treasures, watch demonstrations, or simply revel in the beauty of Amish Country, the festival offers a wonderful way to kick off the fall season.

This event has grown into a cherished tradition for locals and visitors alike, attracting people from all over who are eager to enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of autumn. With its charming, old-time fair atmosphere, this year’s event is sure to be another unforgettable celebration of the season.