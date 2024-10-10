Norma J. Miller, 84, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at the Adams County Manor. She was born March 8, 1940 in Mahan, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Audrey Asbury Jefferies. She was the widow of the late Earl Miller, who passed away in 2023. Norma was a factory worker at Walds and loved her animals.

She is survived by her children, Cathy (Frank) Fisher, Kenneth (Ladan) Miller, Sandy Collins, Dean (Angie) Miller, Elaine (Gary) Ashcraft, Tammy (Brian) Ast and Mike (Pam) Miller; grandchildren, Frank Fisher, Jr., James Fisher, Amanda (Collins) Harris, Jessica Collins, Katie Young, Joe Young, Sara Young, Josh Miller, Justin Miller, Cory Miller, Christopher Hathaway, Robert Manning, Shelby Ast, Carissa Patton, Brandon Miller and Dave Miller; 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at the Miller Family Cemetery

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

