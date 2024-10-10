By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The new-look postseason pairings for Southeast District girls and boys soccer have been released as the county squads finish up the regular season this week and point their engines towards possible postseason runs.

The only two county girls soccer squads appear in Division V, North Adams and Peebles. North Adams (3-6-1) earned a #6 seed and will host a district quarterfinal contest on October 16 at 5 p.m., entertaining #11 seeded Northwest in a 6 p.m. kickoff. The winner of that match up advances to a district semifinal on October 22 at Waverly’s Raidiger Field, facing another Southern Hills Athletic Conference team, the #3 seeded Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs. The winner there moves to the district championship game on October 24, also at Waverly.

Peebles (4-6-1) is the #7 seed and will host #10 seeded Ripley on October 16 at 6 p.m., as the Lady Jays move into the Southeast District for the first time. The winner of that district quarterfinal will hit the road for the district semis, traveling to Leesburg to face the #2 seeded Fairfield lady Lions on October 22 at Waverly’s Raidiger Field.

The Southeast District Girls Soccer brackets can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Soccer-Girls

On the boys soccer brackets, all three county teams reside in Division V as the Peebles Indians are the #8 seed and will be on the road on October 17 at 6 p.m. The Indians lost a 1-0 decision to Whiteoak last week and if they can exact revenge in the district quarters they would move to the semifinals and would likely face #1 seeded Minford.

The West Union Dragons (6-7-1) are the #14 seed in Division V and will have a hoe district first round match up with #19 seed Ripley on October 15 at 6 p.m. The two teams played to a 2-2 tie in the regular season and the winner this time around will move to a district quarterfinal battle with #3 seed Lynchburg on October 17 on the Mustang’s home field.

Finally, the North Adams green Devils (11-1-2) are the #5 seed and will host #12 seed Chesapeake on October 17 at 6 p.m. in a district quarterfinal match up. If the favored Devils pull off that win, they go to the district semifinals on October 21, likely to face #4 seeded Ironton St. Joseph. That contest will be played on the field at Zane Trace High School.

All of the Southeast District Boys Soccer district brackets can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Soccer-Boys.