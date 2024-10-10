News Release

Southern State will host a series of professional development courses open to the public to help gain new skills and knowledge for professional growth and career advancement.

Designed to meet the evolving needs in the workplace, this program will offer a variety of specialized courses. Whether an individual is a seasoned professional looking to improve management skills or just entering the workforce, this program will address common practices in the employment setting and enhance management expertise.

Filomena Nelson, owner of APEx Training Associates, leads the sessions. With 25 years of experience as a coach, facilitator, and educator, Nelson’s expertise and focus are on communication skills, leadership development, and organizational development. She has partnered extensively with individuals and teams, enhancing their skills to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced, always-changing work environments.

The cost of each session varies. All courses are one-day training modules with a certificate of completion provided at the conclusion. There is a cap of 25 registrants, so early registration is encouraged. Attendees can choose which topics they are most interested in.

Programming will be offered at the Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro, and includes:

• Navigating Difficult Conversations – Wed., October 23 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Becoming More Confident at Giving Feedback and Less Anxious about Receiving it – Wed., November 6 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Workplace DiSC: Appreciating Diverse Styles – Wed., January 15 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Managing Conflict with Confidence – Thurs., January 16 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Moving from Peer to Supervisor – Tues., March 5 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Adapting to and Leading Change – Thurs., March 20 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Tues., May 13 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Working More Effectively with your Leader – Thurs., April 10 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Strategies for Improving Relationships with Colleagues – Tues., April 22 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Customer Service: Building Better Relationships– Tues., May 20 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“Offering these professional development courses helps Southern State to continue its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of individuals in our community,” said Amy McClellan, Executive Director of Workforce Development at Southern State Community College.

“By providing accessible and high-quality learning experiences, we strive to contribute to the development of a skilled and competitive workforce,” she added.

To learn more about these professional development opportunities, please call McClellan at 800.628.7722, Ext. 3510 or email amcclellan@sscc.edu.

To register, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/professional-development.shtml.