Prepare to embark on a journey through Middle-Earth right in the heart of Downtown Chillicothe! On Friday, October 25 from 5 – 9:00 p.m., join local businesses in a special Lord of the Rings Themed shopping event. This family-friendly celebration of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary works will feature enchanting activities, exclusive promotions, and interactive experiences designed to transport you into the world of hobbits, elves and wizards.

Participating businesses will transform their spaces with the magic of Middle-Earth, offering themed activities and promotions inspired by Tolkien’s works and the broader fantasy genre. Whether you’re a fan of the books, the films, or just love a whimsical adventure, this is an evening not to be missed.

The event will also feature an exciting Hunt for Gollum Scavenger Hunt. Adventurers of all ages can search for the elusive Gollum across participating locations throughout downtown Chillicothe. Find him, and you’ll unlock special hidden promotions and offers, making your quest even more rewarding.

“We wanted to bring something truly unique and exciting to downtown Chillicothe that hasn’t been celebrated here before. This event is all about creating a fun, family-friendly experience where our community can come together, enjoy some great activities, and step into the magical world of ‘Lord of the Rings,’” stated Angel Altman, owner of Tea of Life Apothecary. “We hope this brings a fresh energy to our local businesses and gives residents a chance to make lasting memories while supporting the heart of our town.”

There is no cost to participate in this magical evening of shopping, scavenging, and family fun. Bring the whole family and immerse yourselves in a night of fantasy, fun, and community. Pre-Registration is greatly appreciated to ensure that there is enough fun for everyone! Register Online: https://bit.ly/LOTR-Downtown-Chillicothe.

For more information about the event, please contact Angel Altman, owner of Tea of Life Apothecary, located at 45 North Paint Street. Reach her by phone at (740) 464-8336 or by email at teaoflifeapothecary@gmail.com.