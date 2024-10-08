By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Make plans to join us on October 17, 2024 beginning at 10:30 am for a fun-filled day decorating pumpkins, a costume contest, free lunch, fun bingo, cards and for “CarFit”, an educational program designed to help drivers improve the fit of the vehicle for comfort and safety – developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association.

CarFit is a free 20 minute, 1-on-1 check-up with a Trained CarFit Technician that will help you better understand:

· Proper safety belt use and fit

· Safe distance between you and your airbag

· Clear line of sight about the steering wheel

· Mirror positioning to minimize blind spots

· State and local resources

Two CarFit Technicians will be here from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. To get registered, please call Teresa at (937) 544-3979 Ext. 4 for a time slot.

Worth repeating: From the National Institute on Aging – Keeping your heart healthy

There are many steps you can take to help keep your heart healthy. Here are some ideas:

· Stay physically active. If possible, aim to get at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week. Research has found that resistance training (also called strength training) and aerobic exercise can both benefit heart health. But it’s most important just to get moving — any physical activity is better than none. Talk with your doctor about the type of activities that would be best for you.

· If you smoke, quit. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death. Smoking adds to the damage to artery walls that occurs in heart disease. Quitting smoking, even in later life, can improve your health and lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

· Follow a heart-healthy diet. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and foods high in fiber (such as those made with whole grains). Also choose foods that are low in saturated fats, added sugars, and salt. As we get older, our bodies become more sensitive to salt, which can cause high blood pressure and swelling in the abdomen, legs, and feet.

· Maintain a healthy weight. Balancing the calories you eat and drink with the calories burned through being physically active helps to maintain a healthy weight. Ways you can stay at a healthy weight include limiting portion sizes and getting regular exercise that includes resistance training.

· Keep your diabetes, high blood pressure, and/or high cholesterol under control. Follow your doctor’s advice to manage these conditions, and take medications as directed.

· Don’t drink much or any alcohol. As we age, alcohol consumption can make existing health problems worse and have dangerous interactions with some medications.

· Manage stress. Learn how to manage stress, relax, and cope with problems to improve physical and emotional health. Consider activities such as a stress management program, meditation, physical activity, and talking about concerns with friends or family.

· Get enough sleep. Getting enough good-quality sleep is another way to help reduce the risk of heart disease. As we get older, our sleep patterns begin to change, making it more difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. Sleep disorders such as sleep apnea can also affect how much and how well you sleep.

Just A Thought: “The farther we’ve gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we’ve come to need Halloween.” ~Paula Curan