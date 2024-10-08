By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils volleyball squad headed into the final week of the regular season with 18 wins under their belts and another career milestone for the school record books.

In a very impressive three-set win over Eastern Brown in the October 3 “Volley for the Cure” match, Lady Devils’ senior Katelynn Boerger continued her push for another Southern Hills Athletic Conference Player of the Year award, slammed home her 1,000th career kill, one of 29 she had in the win.

The usual names dotted the leaders of the North Adams stat line in the win over Eastern, Natalie Ragan dishing out 40 assists from her setter position, plus Aulbrea Meade with five kills and six digs.

The Lady Devils stood at 18-2 overall going into this final week of the regular season, 11-0 in conference play, just two wins away from yet another Gold Ball trophy for an undefeated SHAC season. North Adams hosted West Union on Tuesday night and then will travel to Peebles on Thursday night, the final two obstacles in the path for the Gold Ball.