By Julia McCane-Knox

Spooky salutations! Your favorite fall reading adventure is here. HallowREAD Bingo lasts through Saturday, November 2. Readers of all ages are invited to join the fun. Sign up on the Beanstack app or stop in the library to grab a reading log. To participate, simply read books that match the themes on the Bingo card. One book can count for multiple themes! Complete five in a row to score a Bingo, and you can win up to five times, earning candy and entries into the Grand Prize Drawing. A special shoutout to United Way of Greater Cincinnati for helping sponsor our Grand Prizes. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Calling all little listeners and big imaginations- join us for Storytime at one of our libraries weekly. Bring your kiddos for a fun-filled session of enchanting stories, songs and creative activities designed to spark their love for reading. Ideal for young children and their caregivers, Storytime is the perfect way to explore new worlds, make friends, and enjoy a little library magic. Upcoming themes include Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples’ Day), Goldilocks, and Farm.

Columbus Day Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “Columbus’ First Voyage,” create a spyglass paper tube craft, and listen to “The True Story of Christopher Columbus” by Susanna Keller. Goldilocks Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16 at the Peebles Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, create an educational craft, and listen to “Goldilocks and the Three Engineers” by Sue Fliess.

We will have two Farm Storytimes coming up. At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the Manchester Library, we will sing “The Cows in the Barn,” create a peek-a-book farm animals craft, and listen to “Old MacDino Had a Farm” by Becky Davies. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17 at the West Union Library, we will sing classic children’s songs, create a farm book and listen to Are You a Horse? by Andy Rash. Participants will receive Enrichment Kits, including book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Dare to discover the eerie world of a mortician? Teens can join us at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 17 for our Secrets of a Mortician event, where we’ll dive into the mysterious and macabre world of mortuary science, right in time for Halloween. Prepare for spooky tales, dark history and fascinating facts that will send shivers down your spine. Unveil the chilling secrets behind the practices that have shaped our understanding of life and death. This event is going to be frightfully fun—and who knows? You might just learn something that’ll raise the hairs on the back of your neck.

Are you looking for a cozy, educational activity to enjoy with the whole family this autumn? Look no further! Relax, unwind, and cultivate your fall gardening skills at a special Homestead Program at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at the West Union Library. In this program, Jenny Stoneking from OSU Extension will guide you through the essentials of closing your garden for the winter season. Discover expert tips on preparing your garden beds for the colder months, so you’ll be ready for a thriving spring! This bloom-tastic event is the perfect way to embrace the beauty of fall while learning something new.

Need to fax, copy, or print documents? For these services, walk into the library or use curbside services. Call your local library if you have any questions or if you would like to use curbside services: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.