Nikkole Jean Oldfield, age 81 years of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at her home peacefully with her daughter by her side. Nikkole was born August 26, 1943, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Reba (Mainous) Cecere in Hamilton, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Cecere and sister Joyce Brown.

Nikkole graduated from Monroe High School and later worked as a nurse in Long Term Care facilities throughout Ohio, she also provided private home care duties. Nikkole enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nikkole is survived by her daughter, Lori Caudill and Chris Caudill of Middletown, Ohio; two sons, Nicholas Oldfield and Anita of Blue Creek, Ohio and Johny Oldfield and Bonita of Middletown, Ohio; one sister, Kim Cecere Sizemore of Hamilton, Ohio; one brother, Christopher Cecere of West Union, Ohio; grandchildren Holly Oldfield, Chris Oldfield, Amanda Coffey and Eric, Alicia Booth and Tim, Erika Jones and David, and Tristan Bennett; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Sunshine Ridge Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home will be serving the family.

Family and friends can sign Nikkole’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.