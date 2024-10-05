Submitted News

A new unique gift giving program has been announced by the Adams County Community Foundation.

Thanks to a recent grant from the state, the Foundation will match 50 cents on every dollar given to any of its endowment funds.

According to President Paul Worley the Foundation will match contributions made to any of the foundation’s existing eleven endowment funds or to any new fund.

He also mentioned this would be the perfect opportunity for someone to establish a new fund to honor the memory of a friend of loved one.

A gift of $100 would become $150 or a gift of $10,000 would become $15,000 under their ‘Make Your Gift Go Further Matching Program.’

Worley said that a total of $100,000 has been set aside for the program and the maximum match per household is $10,000.

The Foundation accepts gifts of cash, securities, retirement distributions, and all types of real estate.

For more information go to accfo.org, call (937) 544-8659, or contact the Adams County Community Foundation, PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693.