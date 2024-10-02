North Adams boys sectional champions, West Union girls place second

With an 18-hole round score of 76, North Adams senior Connor Young placed second overall in the Division III Boys sectional golf tournament. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The first of the high school fall sports to enter postseason play is girls and boys gold and after last week’s sectional tournaments, Adams County will be very well-represented in this week’s district golf competition, one team headed in as sectional champions and another as sectional runner-up.

Sectional play began on Monday, September 23 with the Division II girls at Buckeye Hills, an 18-hole tourney that included all four county high schools. When the day ended, the West Union Lady Dragons moved on to district action as the Division III runner-up and North Adams senior Emmy Holt moving on to districts as an individual qualifier.

