By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Cousins Aaron Pertuset and Levi Pertuset used their family bond and a shared love of storytelling to weave a tale that incorporates history, drama, passion, morality and the human condition with World War II as the setting. “Young, Alone, and Dying”, which was released on August 7, is inspired by true events and the military veterans in their family.

Levi grew up grew up in the Peebles community while Aaron hails from northern Adams County and they share fond memories of listenning to the rich oral tradition of past generations. Listening to older men and women tell the news and stories of the day had a profound influence on their love of a good story.

“We had this idea that we wanted to work together and had always heard rumors of a family member lying about their age to enter the military early,” Levi told The People’s Defender.

From that spark the fire was lit and the two gentleman began to write. They alternated chapters and subsequently perspectives as the narrative began to take shape.

