ACOVSD and MLSD ready for the new school year

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The end of summer vacation and the preparation for back to school brings excitement for many and dread for others. Seeing familiar faces and the chance at new beginnings are a welcome change for many and a cause of anxiety for some.

As school staff, parents and especially students prepare for the 2024-2025 school year, pathways.org offers some great suggestions for parents and caregivers to help with the transition:

· Establish a Routine – Routines can help build executive function skills and reduce anxiety because children know what to expect.

· Do Something Special on the First Day – Whether it’s a new outfit, a morning photoshoot, a special breakfast, or a note in their lunch, make the first day a holiday!

· Make a School Year Calendar – Help your child print or draw a school year calendar and mark down days they can look forward to.

· Decorate Their Locker or Cubbie – Use simple craft store supplies to make it their own.

· Pick Out Supplies Together – Let your child pick out their favorites!

· Set Up Playdates with Classmates – They’ll look forward to school with new friends!

· Show Them School Can be Fun – Do reading or math activities to show your child that learning can be fun!

The Adams County Ohio Valley School and Manchester School Districts are preparing for a successful school year. ACOVSD Superintendent Dawn Wallace wants to welcome students back to the 2024-20225 school year. She said, “While the students have had a wonderful break from school, so much has been happening behind the scenes. Teachers have attended professional development. Our custodians have stripped our buildings and brought them back to life again. Foodservice has worked hard to prepare for CEP – a free breakfast and lunch for all children and exciting menus. Transportation has spent hours training our new drivers and developing our single routing system. The administration has worked on innovative and engaging programming to entice and prepare our children for years to come.”

Check your school’s website for details aqnd for up-to-minute information on bus route times, pick-up spots, classes, and supply lists. Meet the staff and see all the excitement for a wonderful year. She concluded, “This school year is going to be a great one.”

Nick Roberts, Superintendent of Manchester Local School District, said, “We are excited to begin the 2024-25 academic school year. A strong education starts with motivators and believers, such as our MLSD staff. Our teachers and staff give a true depiction and vision of high student expectations. Our goal is to continue to place importance on ‘safety’ and ‘everyday learning’ for all our students.” Roberts described some additions per their vision for MLSD this academic year:

• The High School will apply to be designated a ‘Purple Star School.’ The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that commit to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

• The elementary school is working on becoming a PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) ‘Gold’ distinction school. However, this past school year, we applied for the silver designation with the Ohio Department of Education and

Workforce:

• MLSD will continue to operate two after-school programs (one in the elementary school and one in the JH/HS). These programs are all grant-based.

• MLSD will continue to utilize safety protocols such as the ‘Raptor Visitor Management System’ in our offices, continue to have a full-time SRO during school hours and at most school-affiliated sporting events, etc.

Roberts added, “We welcome all the students back to school, and we will strive, as a team, to meet each student’s educational opportunistic goals.”

In the words of Dr. Seuss, ‘You’re off to great places. Today is your first day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!”