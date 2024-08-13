“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Proverbs 3:5-6

For those that know me well, they know I mildly dislike smart phones and technology. Sure, technology is enjoyable at times. No doubt it’s helpful. It’s even life-saving during emergencies to connect one to law enforcement agencies or to treat one in a hospital or a doctor’s office. The reason I dislike technology at my fingertips is because of my tendency to depend too much on it rather than learning things the hard way or mismanaging my time if I dive too deeply into some app.

I am not on the warpath regarding technology today. I am actually going to show a cool lesson the Lord showed me while I was considering what to write. My sister told me about an app called “Happy Color”. This app is quite enjoyable as you can “color” pictures on your phone with the tap of the finger. It’s not the same as physically coloring with paper and paint markers, but in a pinch, it is relaxing, and your mind is satiated by the beauty of the finished product.

This app shows white and black outline copies from many genres to choose from. Once pictures are finished, they are displayed like a gallery. Some genres included are food, people, interiors, and my favorites nature and animals.

The main drawback is you cannot choose the color palette. The app has predetermined colors that correlate to numbered sections. The artist merely taps to reveal the color predetermined for the spot. Some pictures may turn out exceedingly beautiful because the colors chosen by the app fit one’s taste. Other pictures may fail to elicit exhilaration because the colors don’t match one’s taste.

When choosing the picture, it’s black and white outlines-very basic. When in the process of tapping or “coloring”, one gets an idea of what the photo may look like when finished. It isn’t until the very end that one can truly admire the finished product.

As I was pondering what to write, I took a moment away from my Bible and bounced onto Happy Color hoping what I read would come to the forefront of my mind. I kept thinking of Proverbs 3:5-6. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” This was not the passage I read, but it made perfect sense all of a sudden. My picture of two moths was nearly finished. I was pleased because the colors chosen were vibrant pinks, greens, blues, and purples with leaves and flowers too. My favorite color palettes.

It was almost as if the Lord said, “this is what it’s like to trust me. Look at the gallery. Some pictures you find truly beautiful and some you’d rather they came out differently, but there was a plan for each one. To me, each one is beautiful. “

One doesn’t always get to choose what happens in life, but one can choose how to react or how to view things. I am not sure I can look at the app the same way again, because no longer is it simply a fun way to spend time in a waiting room, but it’s a reminder of God’s providence, His foresight, His love, His affection, His plan, His creativity, His love for Beauty, His omniscience.

Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” Philippians 4:4