The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

NEW:

• State Route 348 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 348 between Mount Unger Road and Boldman Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 348 will be closed for the duration of the project; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 125 to S.R. 41 to S.R. 781. Estimated completion: August 16 by 5 p.m.

• State Route 32 Culvert Rehabilitation – Work has begun for a culvert rehabilitation project on S.R. 32 between Thomas Stone Road and Peterson Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. for this construction. At least one lane on S.R. 32 will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Ongoing:

• State Route 41 Resurfacing – Work has begun for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between S.R. 136 and S.R. 32. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane on S.R. 41 will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Winter 2024