By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Chances are if you have been past our building recently, you have seen our new Electronic Messaging Board. We are very excited to be able to keep members of our community aware of up-coming events involving our agency and senior living.

From the Ohio Department of Aging – Lifelong Learning: Lifelong learning is the continuing pursuit of knowledge to build skills, explore new ideas, enhance understanding and enrich life. Recent statistics from the U.S. Department of Education show that adult students are the fastest growing educational demographic. As human beings, we never stop learning. Studies have shown that continuing education, even well beyond the traditional retirement age, can help maintain or buffer our physical and mental well-being.

Several national, state, community and other organizations provide diverse opportunities for older Ohioans to engage in lifelong learning through a variety of programs and experiences. They include college, university and technical school adult learning programs, Ohio State Park educational programs, senior centers, local health provider organizations, high schools and more. For help finding opportunities in your area, contact your area agency on aging.

For a list of colleges and universities that offer free courses for Older Ohioans, please go to:

https://highered.ohio.gov/students/adult-learners/lifelong-learning

How to Combat Social Isolation in Seniors:

Community Involvement – Joining local clubs or groups: This provides seniors with a chance to make regular social interactions and create a sense of belonging while participating in hobbies they already enjoy or have always wanted to get into.

Participating in community events: These events can foster connections with neighbors and other people living nearby who you may have never gotten the chance to meet.

Volunteering opportunities for seniors: This is a great way to give purpose and meaning to your life while engaging with others socially, increasing your self-worth and decreasing isolation at the same time.

Utilizing Technology – Introduction to technology for seniors: Technology can feel intimidating to those not used to its complexities, but introducing seniors to simple and user-friendly technology sources opens up tools for communication and connection with distant friends and family members they may not otherwise be able to see in person.

Social media and communication apps: Likewise, social media and communication apps are convenient ways for seniors to stay in touch, share experiences, be creative, and feel more connected to the people around them.

Online classes and virtual activities: These can provide opportunities for seniors to expand their minds and learn something new from the comfort of their homes, while still staying mentally active and conversing with other online users. For example, seniors can take a creative writing course.

Keeping Up with Family Connections – Importance of family engagement: Prioritizing communication with family is important to maintain connections, even if the communication is simply through a text or call.

Regular family visits and gatherings: Regularly visiting family members and making an effort to go to family gatherings is important to maintain and strengthen family bonds.

Utilizing video calls for remote connections: Video calls are an easy way to connect remotely and allow for “face-to-face” conversation.

Engaging in Hobbies and Interests – Identifying and pursuing hobbies: This provides enjoyment and offers opportunities to meet like-minded individuals and potential new friends.

Joining hobby-related groups: Group activities are always preferred to solo activities when it comes to combating social isolation, whether they be in person or online.

Attending local events related to interests: making an effort to attend local events if you can will likely be a fun way to create meaningful social connections through shared passions.

Just A Thought: “The trouble is, when a number—your age—becomes your identity, you’ve given away your power to choose your future.” ~Richard J. Leider