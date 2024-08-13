By Julia McCane-Knox

Create and discover more in your library! Whether you are searching our genealogy collection to piece together your past, browsing our DVD collection for a movie from your childhood, needing a title signed by one of our free notaries, checking out one of our new bikes for a leisurely ride around our beautiful countryside, or coming to a fun and educational program, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to discover our exciting upcoming events.

Families with young children, aged 0-5, should check out Storytime for an enriching experience as we delve into various subjects, including reading, art, phonics, and math, preparing children for kindergarten and beyond! To continue the experience at home, we offer Enrichment Packets, which offer reading recommendations and activities centered around these subjects. Each week, we explore a new theme, including Dogs, Camping, Transportation, and Back to School.

“Bingo Visits the Library” Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “BINGO,” create a puppy paper craft, play Bingo Says, and listen to Let’s Get a Pup by Bob Graham. Camping Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Five Little Campers,” participate in fun crafts and activities, and listen to A Camping Spree with Mr. Magee by Chris Van Dusen.

Transportation Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at the Manchester Library. We will sing “The Transportation Song,” create a car using shapes, and listen to Chugga Chugga Choo Choo by Emma Garcia. Furthermore, Back to School Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22 at the West Union Library. We will sing “The Wheels on the Bus,” create a school bus craft, explore through sensory play, and listen to No Cats in the Library by Lauren Emmons.

We had an adventurous summer, reading and exploring, and the fun will continue at our After School Programs for children aged 6 – 11, including STEAM Adventures and Crafternoon. Join us at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 and Thursday, August 22 at the North Adams Library to design and construct unique creations with Legos. Or join us at Crafternoon as we create pom pom ice pops at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22 at the Manchester Library.

Hey teens- join us for Teen Time at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at the West Union Library. Relax with friends as you make crafts, explore puzzles, play games, and/or conduct science experiments. What will you discover?

Want s’more programs for families? Come to the library. We can help you prepare for your Labor Day camping trip at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the North Adams Library. Share your favorite camping recipes with other patrons and check out our featured books and recipes showcasing camping snacks and cooking. Don’t let these events pass you by.

For more information about our events, services, and resources, please contact us: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.