The OSU South Centers Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) makes a way

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Ohio State University South Centers Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) recently purchased a CNC Milling machine to be housed and used at the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center. The state-of-the-art equipment will be used to train students in machining and manufacturing, preparing them for high-demand careers in the industry.

Tad Mitchell, Secondary Curriculum Supervisor for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, explained the growth of the CTC’s Precision Machining program. Over the last 15 years, the program has significantly transformed, equipping participants with a skill set that almost guarantees a job after graduation. The program’s instructor, Roy Cooper, worked with HAAS Automation to bring the CNC Milling machine to the CTC. Cooper further explained the evolution of technology that has kept the machining program relevant.

Charissa Gardner, Growth Advisor from the OSU South Centers MEP Program, explained, “Obtaining the CNC Milling machine started with a meeting in the Spring of 2023. From there, the work began with Roy Cooper and HAAS Automation, the company that would assist us in bringing the machine to the Ohio Valley CTC. A lot of hours were dedicated to making this become a reality. I am thankful for the patience the school and HAAS gave us in accomplishing this goal. This equipment is the first machine housed at a career and technical school through our program. Adams County is one of the five counties I serve through the OSU MEP, but it is near and dear to my heart since it is my home. I am very grateful for the opportunity to see this through for the betterment of the students in our county.”

Gardner, who has worked on the project with the CTC and HAAS Automation for over a year and a half, emphasized that although the MEP program is housed at the university, it is under the Ohio Department of Development. She said, “There is a manufacturing extension partnership in every region of Ohio. We cover 19 counties in our region. I have five of those, and Adams County is one of my counties.” Gardner further explained that she works with a team managed by Mick Whitt. Aaron Patrick of the Ohio Department of Development supervises the team.

“This investment in Adams County’s future workforce is a win-win for students and manufacturers alike. By providing students access to advanced CNC machining technology, we are helping them develop the skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive manufacturing environment. The CNC Mill will allow the Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center to offer students hands-on experience with computer-controlled machining processes. This training will be essential for students pursuing careers in a variety of manufacturing fields, including machining, fabrication, and product development,” said Mick Whitt, Program Manager, from The OSU South Centers MEP.

CTC Principal Jennifer Grimes said, “We thrive on any business industry partnerships we can develop. When we have an opportunity to work with these types of business industries and educational institutions, it allows us to advance opportunities for our students.” Mitchell piggybacked, “We must have machines to put students on and ensure we are meeting the needs of the students who are coming in.”

The Ohio State University South Centers MEP extends thanks to Charissa Gardner and recognizes and thanks South Centers Growth Advisor Dawn Cole. Cole’s work within the region for the Ohio State University South Centers MEP helped make the funding possible.